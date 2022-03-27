Add flavor to your next fiesta

Is shrimp on the menu tonight? Maybe it should be. Coming in at just around seven calories per medium-size shrimp, this crustacean is low in calories and high in lean protein and is one of only a few dishes that provides the beneficial antioxidants selenium and astaxanthin, according to The American Shrimp Company. The majority of North American shrimp is harvested from the Gulf of Mexico, ensuring fresh catches for the U.S. and Canada. Around 244 million pounds of shrimp are produced each year.

An abundance of shrimp means the opportunities for delicious meals are endless. For something with a lot of flavor and crowd appeal, try this recipe for a ‘Shrimp Quesadilla’ courtesy of Eastern Fish Company. Plump shrimp are nestled between tortillas and seasoned with familiar Latin flavors, ideal for a fast meal any time.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Serves 6

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced (optional)

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon vegetable oil, or as needed

6 large flour tortillas

3 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

1. Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir onion and red bell pepper in the hot oil, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent, and peppers are soft, around 6 to 8 minutes.

2. Stir salt, cumin and chili powder into onion and bell peppers.

3. Stir shrimp into mix and cook until shrimp are opaque and no longer pink in the center, 3 to 5 minutes.

4. Remove skillet from heat; stir jalapeno pepper and lime juice into shrimp mixture.

5. Heat a skillet over medium heat and brush with about 1 teaspoon vegetable oil.

6. Place a tortilla in the hot oil. Spoon about 1Ú6 shrimp filling and 1Ú2 cup Mexican cheese blend on one side of tortilla. Fold tortilla in half.

7. Cook until bottom of tortilla is lightly browned, about 5 minutes; flip and cook other side until lightly browned. Repeat with remaining tortillas and filling.

