Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Rose Code by Kate Quinn – 1940. As England prepares to fight the Nazis, three very different women answer the call to mysterious country estate Bletchley Park, where the best minds in Britain train to break German military codes. Vivacious debutante Osla is the girl who has everything—beauty, wealth, and the dashing Prince Philip of Greece sending her roses—but she burns to prove herself as more than a society girl, and puts her fluent German to use as a translator of decoded enemy secrets. Imperious self-made Mab, product of East-End London poverty, works the legendary code-breaking machines as she conceals old wounds and looks for a socially advantageous husband. Both Osla and Mab are quick to see the potential in local village spinster Beth, whose shyness conceals a brilliant facility with puzzles, and soon Beth spreads her wings as one of the Park’s few female cryptanalysts. But war, loss, and the impossible pressure of secrecy will tear the three apart. 1947. As the royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip whips post-war Britain into a fever, three friends-turned-enemies are reunited by a mysterious encrypted letter—the key to which lies buried in the long-ago betrayal that destroyed their friendship and left one of them confined to an asylum. A mysterious traitor has emerged from the shadows of their Bletchley Park past, and now Osla, Mab, and Beth must resurrect their old alliance and crack one last code together. But each petal they remove from the rose code brings danger—and their true enemy—closer… Readers might also enjoy Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon or Farleigh Field by Rhys Bowen

Behind Closed Doors by B.A. Paris – The perfect marriage? Or the perfect lie? Everyone knows a couple like Jack and Grace. He has looks and wealth; she has charm and elegance. He’s a dedicated attorney who has never lost a case; she is a flawless homemaker, a masterful gardener and cook, and dotes on her disabled younger sister. Though they are still newlyweds, they seem to have it all. You might not want to like them, but you do. You’re hopelessly charmed by the ease and comfort of their home, by the graciousness of the dinner parties they throw. You’d like to get to know Grace better. But it’s difficult, because you realize Jack and Grace are inseparable. Some might call this true love. Others might wonder why Grace never answers the phone. Or why she can never meet for coffee, even though she doesn’t work. How she can cook such elaborate meals but remain so slim. Or why she never seems to take anything with her when she leaves the house, not even a pen. Or why there are such high-security metal shutters on all the downstairs windows. Some might wonder what’s really going on once the dinner party is over, and the front door has closed. Readers might also enjoy The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena or Verity by Colleen Hoover.

All the Right Reasons, a new book by new rising author Bethany Mangle, drops us into the family struggles of Cara Hawn. Her father recently had an affair with another woman and remarried to her, much to the dismay and anger of Cara’s mother. After accidentally making a post lamenting her ex-husband available to the public, it blows up and attracts the attention of a Single Parent Romance show. Her mother decides to join, meeting new single parents like her and it goes rather well, but Cara finds she has an attraction to one of the contestant’s sons, which could spell disaster for her mother as well as the show. Readers might also enjoy The Distance Between Us by Kasie West or Just for Clicks by Kara J. McDowell.

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley – Arriving in Paris to stay with her brother, Ben, Jess learns that he has gone missing, and to find him, starts digging into his life, realizing, even though she has come to the City of Lights to escape her past, it’s his future hanging in the balance. Readers might also enjoy The Guest List by Lucy Foley or One by One by Ruth Ware.