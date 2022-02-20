Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Films of Endearment: A Mother, A Son and the 80s Films That Define Us by Michael Koresky is a memoir written by the author that touches on subjects such as family, grief, and the resilience of a young man, his mother and the 80’s movies they shared together. Now a successful film critic, Michael sends himself out on a journey to re-watch all ten 80s films his mother introduced him to as a child in hopes to reconnect with his mother and why these movies became such a critical part of his life. This bittersweet, yet inspiring book celebrates the special bond we can make between loved one through the world of film, and will hopefully have you wanting to watch your favorite nostalgic movie with you loved ones and create similar memories. Reader might also enjoy The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son Talk About Life, Love, and Loss by Anderson Cooper or More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of my Mother, Natalie Wood by Natasha Gregson Wagner.

Light Years from Home by Mike Chen – Every family has issues. Most can’t blame them on extraterrestrials. Light Years from home is a perfect combination of action, imagination and hear. It is a touching drama about a challenge as difficult as saving the galaxy: making peace with your family…and yourself. Readers might also enjoy The Sound of Stars by Alechia Dow or We Are the Ants by Shaun David Hutchinson.

Hopepunk by Preston Norton, explores the world of Hope Cassidy and her hardcore Christian family. After her older sisters runs away after coming out, Hope starts rebelling against her parents in her own small ways, eventually leading up to housing her former crush after he’s kicked out after coming out, and creating their own rock band. Readers might also enjoy The Fault in Our Stars by John Green or Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli.

I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys, takes place in the communist country of Romania in 1989. Readers follow 17-year old Cristian Florescu, a teen who dreams of one day becoming an established writer, but is blackmailed by the Romanian Government to become an informant. Now he must decide whether he will do his best to work around his new constraints, or betray everyone he loves. Readers might also enjoy Woods Runner by Gary Paulsen or Chains by Laurie Halse Anderson.