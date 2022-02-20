Spice-up grilled pork for dinner tonight

Those looking to eat healthier should not just consider the ingredients they choose but the cooking methods. Grilling food is a smart choice for keeping calories down and limiting saturated fats. Grilling can take place outdoors or on a cast-iron grilling pan right on the stovetop.

Even though people may think of chicken or burgers as foods for grilling, don’t overlook lean pork as well. This recipe for ‘Fiery Grilled Pork Tenderloin’ from ‘Cooking Light Fresh Food Superfast’ (Oxmoor House) by the Cooking Light Editors, gives a double shot of peppery punch. Serve it with any grilled vegetable of choice, such as squash, zucchini or eggplant.

Fiery Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Yield: 4 servings

1 pound pork tenderloin

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons ground black and red pepper blend (such as McCormick Hot Shot!)

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Cooking spray

Preheat grill.

Pat pork dry with paper towels. Rub oil over pork.

Combine pepper blend and next three ingredients; rub over pork. lace pork on grill rack coated with cooking spray. Grill 20 minutes or until a thermometer registers 160 F (slightly pink), turning once. Remove pork from grill; let stand 5 minutes. Cut pork diagonally into 1Ú2-inch slices. Serving size is 3 ounces.

