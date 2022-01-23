Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Magnolia Palace, a new novel by Fiona Davis, centers on mod English model Veronica Weber While at the Frick museum, she chances upon a series of hidden messages and is led on a hunt that could not only solve her financial woes but could finally reveal the truth behind a decades-old murder in the infamous Frick family. Readers may also enjoy earlier historical fiction novels by Fiona Davis such as The Address or The Lions of Fifth Avenue.

The Midnight Girls, a new title by Alicia Jasinska, shows us the lives of two teenage witches vying for power. They are both trying to become stronger than the other, constantly trying to outwit and overcome each other to become the best. This rivalry ends up allowing the both of them to be more powerful than either of them imagined, but they are compelled to take the physical heart of a prince to their masters that give them power, and they realize that they are both after the same prince. Readers may also enjoy Clockwork Angel by Cassandra Clare or The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee.

Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins, follows Lux and Nico. Lux, seeking escape from a going-nowhere job and deep family sorrow, agrees with boyfriend Nico to sail two young women to an island in the South Pacific, never mind its past history of shipwrecks and bloodshed. They’re surprised to discover a yacht anchored in the bay, with bright and shiny couple Jake and Eliza aboard, but everyone bonds happily. As the days stretch on, however, tension mounts, and the group’s idyllic existence takes a dark turn. Readers may also enjoy The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware or The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley.

You’ll be the Death of Me, a new standalone novel from the ever popular Karen McManus, puts us once again in the lives of normal everyday high school students. Three friends, Cal, Ivy and Mateo decide to ditch class and go to Boston for the day instead. What they find there is a dead body of another student, and they have to unravel the mystery of what happened or be falsely accused. Readers may also enjoy Confessions of a Murder Suspect by James Patterson or Closed for the Season by Mary Downing Hahn.