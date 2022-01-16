Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Good Son by Jacquelyn Mitchard, asks what do you do when the person you love best becomes unrecognizable to you? For Thea Demetriou, the answer is both simple and agonizing: you keep loving him somehow. Her son, Stefan, was just seventeen when he went to prison for the drug-fueled murder of his girlfriend, Belinda. Three years later, he’s released to a world that refuses to let him move on. If there is so much Thea never knew about her own son, what other secrets has she yet to uncover—especially about the night Belinda died? Readers may also enjoy Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn or The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter.

Ready Player One by Ernest Cline is an action packed adventure book set in the not so far future and the ultimate journey someone will face to get what they want in life. In the year 2045, reality is an ugly place. The only time Wade Watts really feels alive is when he’s jacked into the OASIS, a vast virtual world where most of humanity spends their days. When the creator of OASIS dies, he leaves behind a series of hard puzzles, based on his obsession with the pop culture of decades past. Whoever is first to solve them all will inherit his vast fortune—and control of the OASIS itself. When Wade cracks the first clue, he suddenly makes many enemies who would do anything in their power to have the prize for themselves. Will Wade be able to solve the all the puzzles the creator left behind, or will it his enemies soon make it game over for Wade? Now a major motion film. Readers may also enjoy 88 Names by Matt Ruff or The Unfortunate Decisions of Dahlia Moss by Max Wirestone.

Seven Dirty Secrets by Natalie D. Richards, introduces us to the world of Cleo, an 18-year-old high schooler who has been through tragedy in the last year. Her late boyfriend, Declan, had drowned on the white water rafting trip that she and her friends went on together. Now someone is forcing a twisted scavenger hunt to get her to dig up clues about his death. Will she find who set it up and why? Readers may also enjoy We Were Liars by E. Lockhart or The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes.

Getaway With Murder by Diane Kelly, volume 1 of the Mountain Lodge cozy mystery series set in a lodge in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where secrets hide behind every hill. As if hitting the half-century mark wasn’t enough, Misty Murphy celebrated her landmark birthday by amicably ending her marriage and investing her settlement in a dilapidated mountain lodge at the top of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With the old inn teetering on both a bluff and bankruptcy, she must have lost her ever-loving mind. Luckily, handyman Rocky Crowder has a knack for rehabbing virtual ruins and for doing it on a dime, and to Misty’s delight, the lodge is fully booked on opening night, every room filled with flexible folks who’d slipped into spandex and ascended the peak for a yoga retreat with plans to namastay for a full week. Misty and her guests are feeling Zen, at least until the yoga instructor is found dead. Readers may also enjoy Furbidden Fatality by Deborah Blake or Plantation Shudders by Ellen Byron