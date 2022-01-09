Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy, centers in on Cindy, who loves shoes! As a plus-sized woman obsessed with fashion, she can never find clothes she likes in the right size, but she can always find the right fit in a shoe. Cindy has a brand new degree in design, but with no job she must move back in with her stepmother, Erica Tremaine. Erica just so happens to be the executive producer of the world’s biggest dating reality show. When a contestant dips out at the last minute, Cindy finds herself thrust into the spotlight. She thinks this will just be an opportunity to showcase her shoe collection and jumpstart her career, all while going on a few dates in exchange. Yet, Cindy finds herself falling for Prince Charming. Will her heart and her heels end up broken?! Readers may also enjoy The Secret Bridesmaid by Katy Birchall or Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis J. Hall.

Pretty Little Lion by Suleikha Snyder: The rules of undercover work are simple: Never fall for your mark, never let down your guard and never give your heart away. Lion shifter and Third Shift co-founder Elijah Richter is on a mission: seduce arms dealer Mirko Aston’s gorgeous girlfriend, Meghna Saxena-Saunders, use her as an entry point to the organization, and discover what the global terrorist is planning. It should be simple. Then he meets Meghna—influencer, celebutante, ex-wife to a handsome Hollywood hotshot, and a highly trained apsara assassin—and all his plans are blown out of the water. Meghna immediately clocks the mysterious stranger watching her at a VIP party and decides she’s curious enough to play along. She and Elijah fall headfirst into their lusty bed of lies, but when their steamy morning-after is interrupted by one of Aston’s goons, both of their missions are thrown into jeopardy. Now Meghna must team up with Third Shift to cover her tracks, discover the truth, and resist falling for a man who thrills her to her core…before it’s too late. Readers may also enjoy Every Last Breath by Juno Rushdan or When Blood Calls by J.K. Beck.

The Road Trip by Beth O’Leary, centers on main characters Dylan and Addie, who were once in love. Dylan was a wealthy student from Oxford staying at his friend Cherry’s French villa when he met wild child Addie, who was the on-site caretaker. Their relationship officially ended two years ago, and they haven’t spoken to each other since. Fast forward to present day and their lives literally collide when they crash their cars on the way to Cherry’s wedding! In order to make it to the wedding on time, Dylan, Addie, and a car full of people must carpool together across Britain. Trapped in a car, Dylan and Addie are forced to confront their previous choices and consider whether or not they made the right ones after all. Readers may also enjoy The Girls of Mischief Bay by Susan Mallery or Lost Lake by Sarah Addison Allen.

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, shows us the perspectives of Devon Richards and Chiamaka Adebayo as their perfect school year starts. They are both chosen to be prefects for their senior class, and seem to be on the fast track to be valedictorians. However, a mysterious entity known as Aces starts to expose their secrets, putting everything they’ve worked towards at risk. Can they stop Aces before their plans are unraveled? Readers might also enjoy The Ivies by Alexa Donne or The Good Girls by Claire Eliza Bartlett.