Chocolate dessert with a healthy twist

Quite often people hear the word ‘dessert’ and immediately think of a calorie- and fat-laden decadence that may set them back several hours on the treadmill. While it is true that some desserts can pack a heavy punch, others need not make people fear for their waistlines.

Desserts that feature healthy ingredients can tempt your sweet tooth and provide nutritional benefits. Such is the case when combining pomegranate and dark chocolate, two ingredients that are rich in antioxidants that can contribute to a healthier immune system. ‘Chocolate Covered Pomegranate Clusters’ can be served as the culmination of a fancy dinner in decorative martini glasses, or taken along as a healthy trail mix of sorts in school or work lunch boxes. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of John La Puma, M.D., ChefMD. At only 108 calories per serving, this dessert likely won’t compromise any meal plans.

Chocolate Covered Pomegranate Clusters

Servings: 4

1 cup (8 ounces) pomegranate arils

2/3 cup (4 ounces) organic bittersweet chocolate chips, such as Ghirardelli 60%

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup fresh basil, stemmed and julienned

* 2/3 cup (4 ounces) high quality dark chocolate, chopped fine, may replace the chocolate chips

Set the pomegranate arils on paper towels to absorb any excess moisture. Melt chocolate chips in a heavy-bottomed small saucepan over low-to-medium heat, stirring frequently, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove saucepan from the burner. Add pomegranate seeds and stir in spices. Use a fork to scoop out small chocolate-covered clusters, and place each on a wax paper-lined plate. Garnish with mint. Refrigerate until chocolate is firm, about 15 minutes.

