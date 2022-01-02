Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Dating Dare by Jayci Lee is book 2 in the Sweet Mess Series. Tara Park has made one rule for herself and that rule is no serious relationships. She allows herself to have the occasional fling, but when Seth Kim walks into her life she decides to bend the rule just a little. After a few drinks and a game of truth or dare, she agrees to go on four dates with him. Seth cannot believe Tara agreed to go on a handful of dates with him. He is getting ready to leave and go to Paris for a new job, so a little fling before he leaves should be fun. Their secret dates turn into something straight from a romantic comedy, but the more they see of each other the less they are willing to think of letting go of one another. Could a fun little game turn into more than either of them expected? Readers might also enjoy Sleepless in Manhattan by Sarah Morgan or Hang the Moon by Alexandria Bellefleur.

You Say It First by Katie Cotugno: In this young adult title, Meg has her entire life set up perfectly: she plans to head to Cornell in the fall but until then works at a call center, but her plans change when one of those calls connects her to a stranger from small-town Ohio. Colby is stuck in a rut, reeling from a family tragedy and working a dead-end job. The last thing he has time for is some privileged rich girl, so he says the worst thing he can think of and hangs up. But things don’t end there. Readers might also enjoy The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern and Echoes Between Us by Katie McGarry.

The Color of Dragons by R.A. Salvatore and Erika Lewis, introduces us to a world of fantasy and magic. Creatures called Draignoch had plagued the kingdom that Maggie lives in, until the reigning king’s champion, Griffin, exterminated nearly all of them. However, Maggie finds one and receives magic from it, changing her life. What will happen when these two opposites meet? Readers might also enjoy Caraval by Stephanie Garber or The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black.

In the Company of Witches by Auralee Wallace: When a guest dies in the B&B she helps her aunts run, a young witch must rely on some good old-fashioned investigating to clear her aunt’s name in this magical and charming new cozy mystery. For four hundred years, the Warren witches have used their magic to quietly help the citizens of the sleepy New England town of Evenfall thrive. But then Constance Graves, a local known for being argumentative and demanding, dies while staying at the bed and breakfast Brynn Warren maintains with her aunts. At first, it seems like an accident but it soon becomes clear that there’s something more sinister at work, and Aunt Nora is shaping up to be the prime suspect. Readers might also enjoy Twelve Slays of Christmas by Jacqueline Frost or A Twist in the Tail by Leighann Dobbs.