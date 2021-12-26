Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman: When Sonny Dunes, a Southern California meteorologist whose job is all sunshine and seventy-two-degree days, is replaced by a virtual meteorologist that will never age, gain weight or renegotiate its contract, the only station willing to give the fifty-year-old another shot is the very place Sonny’s been avoiding since the day she left for college—her northern Michigan hometown. Readers might also enjoy The Christmas Escape by Sarah Morgan and Sleigh Bells Ring by RaeAnne Thayne.

Always, in December by Emily Stone: Every December, Josie posts a letter from her home in London to the parents she lost on Christmas night many years ago. Each year, she writes the same three words: Missing you, always. But this year, her annual trip to the postbox is knocked off course by a bicycle collision with a handsome stranger—a stranger who will change the course of Josie’s life. Readers might also enjoy And Now You’re Back by Jill Mansell or Eight Perfect Hours by Lia Louis.

The Complete Autumn & Winter Cookbook: 550+ recipes by America’s Test Kitchen: As the air grows chillier and nights longer, these dishes draw us to the table and the warmth of an active kitchen: Slow-simmered dishes like Cider-Braised Pork Roast, cheesy weeknight pasta like Unstuffed Shells with Butternut Squash, or a crusty bread like Fig and Fennel Bread. When the flavors of summer fade, autumn and winter fruits and vegetables can be just as bold and bountiful. Find recipe inspiration from the season’s first ripe figs and plump brussels sprouts to roasty sides featuring celery root, kohlrabi, and kabocha squash, or a cranberry curd tart to brighten a winter’s night.

The Grimrose Girls by Laura Pohl puts us into the lives of a group of girls attending Grimrose Academy, Rory, Ella and Yuki. When their friend Ariane seemingly commits suicide, the girls go into an investigation to find out what really happened. Their search uncovers a book of dark fairy tales and a list of deceased students relating to these tales, and worse yet, the girls all have their names in these dark tales as well. Will they be the next victims? Readers might also enjoy Reign of the Fallen by Sarah Glenn Marsh or As I Descended by Robin Talley.