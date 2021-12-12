Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Jenny Holiday, USA Today bestselling author, brings a modern fairy tale to life in A Princess for Christmas. Leo Ricci has more than he can handle on his plate. He takes care of his little sister Gabby, drives a cab, and is the super of his apartment building in the Bronx. Yet, when his little sister spots a princess trying to hail a cab she begs Leo to help her out and he reluctantly agrees. Princess Marie of Eldovia shouldn’t be hailing a cab, but she needs an escape from her present reality. Her father has plunged into depression after the death of her mother, and Marie finds the fate of her small Alpine country on her shoulders. Marie was only looking for a cab driver and Leo was just hoping to make some cash, but when he and Gabby end up in Eldovia for Christmas it seems like both he and Marie might end up with more than they were looking for this holiday…Readers may also enjoy In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren or Second First Impressions by Sally Thorne.

A Death Valley Christmas by William W. Johnstone: Ace and Chance Jensen usually spend Christmas at the Sugarloaf Ranch. But this year, the brothers are heading to Death Valley to claim Chance’s prize in a poker game: the deed to a silver mine. Sure, the mine is probably dried up and worthless, but what they don’t realize is that half the deed belongs to a ruthless outlaw named Foxx who is trying to crush the competition by killing every miner in the valley. When the Jensen boys show up at the silver mine and learn that a charity worker is using the silver to fund an orphanage they can’t help but get into the holiday spirit. ‘Tis the season of giving, after all. But instead of gifts, they’re swapping bullets. And instead of Santa Claus, there’s a surprise visitor coming to town. A man named Luke Jensen, Ace and Chance’s gunslinging father, and he’s here to spread peace and joy with a double-barreled dose of holiday cheer. Readers may also enjoy A World of Hurt by Tim Bryant or Mojave by Johnny D. Boggs.

The Snowy Cabin Cookbook by Marnie Hanel: Whether you’re in need of a satisfying snack to get through a day of hibernation, planning a menu for a snowed-in dinner party, or searching for a hearty breakfast before a long day of skiing, sledding, or ice-skating, this cookbook is filled with inspiring yet simple recipes. Readers can try the Snowbound Stromboli with Arrabbiata, which is a grown-up version of the Hot Pocket. When feeding a hungry crowd, there’s Spaghetti and Meatballs for the Masses. Beyond food, there’s 99 Ways to Use a Mug, tips on how to build a better snowperson, and Reindeer Games for entertaining ways to pass the time.

Any Sign of Life by Rae Carson, thrusts you into a new world reality that Paige Miller wakes up to. She’s been in a coma for nearly a week after falling asleep with flu-like symptoms, and after exploring her house, she finds the remains of her now deceased parents. Heading out with her neighbor’s dog Emmaline, Paige starts out on a journey to find out what exactly happened, and to find anyone else who’s alive. Readers may also enjoy Life as We Know it by Susan Beth Pfeffer or The 5th Wave by Richard Yancey.