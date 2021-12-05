Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Sad Janet by Lucie Britsch is for any reader looking for an unconventional holiday read! Janet works for a rundown dog shelter, wears all black, listens to The Smiths, and is trying to rid herself of her passive-aggressive boyfriend. She is full of anxiety, and between her meddlesome family and absent friends, she finds herself full of sadness, also. Then one summer, she hears about a pill that can give even cynics like herself a taste of happiness. This might be exactly what she needs to make it through the holidays without stabbing anyone with a candy cane! With her family planning an intervention, her boyfriend leaving, and Janet just trying to survive the holidays, she makes the decision to give everyone what they want. The results end up being life-changing, and not quite what anybody could have expected. Readers may also enjoy Me Before You by JoJo Moyes or Mostly Dead Things by Krista Arnett.

Our Way Back to Always by Nina Moreno, stars Luisa (Lou), a reclusive video game girl, and Sam, a popular boy socialite, who are living their best life during the summer before their senior year. The two of them used to be best friends before middle school happened, but their lives slowly drifted apart from one another. Lou finds a bucket list that she and Sam had made when they were younger, and decides to finish, and to her surprise, Sam tags along with her to complete it as well. Readers might also enjoy The Mothers by Brit Bennett or Sweethearts by Sara Zarr.

The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox: In this Rom Com, identical twins, Charlie and Cass decide to swap lives twelve days before Christmas. However, temporarily trading lives proves more complicated than they imagined, especially when rugged firefighter Jake Greenman and gorgeous physician assistant Miguel Rodriguez are thrown into the mix. Readers might also enjoy Nick and Noel’s Christmas Playlist by Codi Hall.

Baking for the Holidays: 50+ Treats for a Festive Season by Sarah Kieffer: This cookbook offers recipes for classic and unique treats for seasonal brunches, cookie swaps, and all those Christmas, Hanukah, and New Year’s Eve parties. Here, too, are edible gifts to give family and friends, and delicious baked goods to get you through the long winter months after the holidays have ended. This is a go-to cookbook for baking enthusiasts and anyone who loves the holiday season!

Finding a Christmas Home by Lee Tobin McClain: As the new guardian to her twin nieces, Hannah is determined to keep her promise to her late sister – that she’ll never reveal the identity of their father. But when the girl’s uncle, Luke, moves in next door and takes a job where Hannah works, the truth threatens their growing connection. Readers might also enjoy All That Really Matters by Nicole Deese and Along a Storied Trail by Ann Gabhart.