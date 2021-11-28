Comforting chicken soup

As weather chills, that dip in temperature is often accompanied by cold and flu season. Many people are anxious to avoid feeling under the weather this time of year, and to help ward off many illnesses, one may only need to look to the kitchen stove.

Chicken soups and other soup recipes long have been touted as homeopathic remedies for colds. Not only are they hydrating, hot soups can break up congestion in the nose and chest. Plus their vegetable-rich content offers the vitamins and minerals needed to boost one’s immune system. Any soup will do, but “Sylvie’s Stars and Moon Soup” is whimsical enough to excite even the pickiest and youngest members of your household.

Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of “Soup’s On: Soul-Satisfying Recipes from Your Favorite Cookbook Authors and Chefs” (Chronicle Books) by Leslie Jonath and Frankie Frankeny.

Sylvie’s Stars and Moon Soup

Serves 2 to 4

2 cans (10.5 oz or 14.5 oz) chicken broth (or homemade if desired)

2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into coins

1/4 cup orecchiette

1/2 cup elbow macaroni

1/2 cup mini pasta stars (pastina)

1 cup frozen shelled edamame

8 green beans, cut into 1Ú2-inch pieces

1 cup shredded, cooked chicken

Freshly ground black pepper

Pour the broth into a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the carrots and bring to a boil. Add the orecchiette and cook for 2 minutes. Add the macaroni and cook for 3 minutes more. Add the stars, edamame, and green beans and cook for 4 minutes more. Add the chicken, cook until it is heated through, then sprinkle with pepper and serve.

Chef’s note: Dana Corwin, from Food & Wine, makes this soup almost every Saturday in the winter with her daughter Sylvie. Feel free to take liberties with the recipe. Change the vegetables, add more broth or adjust the seasonings. The dish is very forgiving and versatile.

