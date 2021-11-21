Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Death Gone A-Rye by Winnie Archer: At Yeast of Eden, bread making has always been considered a fine art. So this year for the school district’s Spring Fling, they will be attempting to replicate the work of Vincent Van Dough. One person, school board president Nessa Renchrik, will not be tasting the Mexican bakery’s special because she has been murdered! Ivy Culpepper, like everyone else in the community, is shocked at this revelation. She’s even more surprised to find out her boyfriend Miguel had a fling with Nessa back in the day and now he is a prime suspect! Can Ivy, with the help of some friends, separate the wheat from the chaff before the wrong person gets baked for the crime?! Readers might also enjoy Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala or Al Dente’s Inferno by Stephanie Cole.

Reckless Match by Kate Bateman is volume 1 in the NEW Ruthless Rivals regency romance series. Forced to retreat to his family’s Welsh castle, the new Earl of Powys is reunited with his childhood enemy who loathes him just as much as she ever did until danger and meddling from their feuding families makes them realize that their animosity could be love. Readers may also enjoy Duchess by Deception by Marie Force or The Highwayman by Kerrigan Byrne.

You’d Be Home Now, a brand new novel by Kathleen Glasgow, tells us about Emory Ward, a high school girl with a popular older sister and a troublemaker older brother. Her brother, Joey Ward, was sent to rehab after being in a car crash that killed someone, where the extent of his drug addiction was revealed. Now Joey has returned, and Emory is tasked with making sure he stays on the straight and narrow path. They help each other to confront their issues and to help each other out as Joey struggles, and help expose a new perspective on drug addiction within their town. Readers might also enjoy The Gospel of Winter by Brendan Kiely or Shattered: A Daughter’s Regret by Melody Carlson.

Large and in Charge by La Jill Hunt: Devyn has been called beautiful for her entire life. Three years ago, she was strutting the runways, featured in magazines, and on the fast track to being signed to the biggest modeling agency in the industry when, suddenly, her world came crashing down and her weight started to climb. Now, Devyn is a substitute teacher who’s lost her passion for life, until a favor for one of her students somehow turns into a miracle. Readers might also enjoy The Secret Lives of Baltimore Girls by Katt or The Case Manager by Latoya Chandler.

American Vampire by Jennifer Armintrout: Penance, Ohio is a town that no one enters…or leaves. Graf McDonald somehow becomes its first visitor in more than five years…and he was only looking for a good party. Unfortunately, Penance is not that place, and after having been isolated for so long, they do not like strangers at all. Readers might also enjoy Still Waters by Emma Carlson Berne or Cross County by Tim Waggoner.