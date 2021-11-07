Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

In One Poison Pie, by Lynn Cahoon, main character Mia Malone finds herself having to start all over again after her fiancé abruptly leaves her single and unemployed. So this kitchen witch packs up and heads to her grandmother’s quirky Idaho hometown to start fresh. After all, witches and warlocks are mostly welcome there. Things start looking up for Mia and her new gourmet delivery service, that is until a dead body is found at her first catering event! With Mia seemingly next on the killer’s list, will she be able to cook up the answers before it’s too late?! This title is the first book in the Kitchen Witch Mystery Series. Readers might also enjoy Death of a Cookbook Author by Lee Hollis or Death by Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake by Sarah Graves.

In the Garden of Spite: the Black Widow of La Porte by Camilla Bruce: This novel is about one of the most prolific female serial killers in American history—and the men who drove her to it. Men come to her with their hopes, their dreams, and their fortunes, but no one sees them leave…Readers might also enjoy The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse or We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz.

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass, stars the titular character Jake Livingston, who is struggling with stress from being the only Black student in Junior Year and the racism and microaggressions that come with it. Paranormal occurrences are anything but abnormal for Jake, he is constantly seeing ghosts throughout his school days, and one of them wants to wreak havoc. A teenage ghost named Sawyer wants to possess Jake and use his body to commit crimes, can Jake find a way to help him pass on before it’s too late? Readers might also enjoy Edie in Between by Laura Sibson or Exit Plans for Teenage Freaks by Nathan Burgoine.

Death of a Red-Hot Rancher by Mimi Grange: Lizzie Hale may be the lucky owner of a successful romance bookshop, Love Under the Covers, but she’s decidedly un-lucky in love. But Lizzie has bigger problems to worry about. Like murder. When Lizzie’s aunt is implicated in a murder, she’s determined to clear her name. Readers might also enjoy 50% Off Murder by Josie Belle or Little Shop of Homicide by Denise Swanson.

An empty grave : an Andy Hayes Mystery by Andrew Welsh-Huggins: In the seventh volume of this series set in Columbus, Ohio, a a high-profile burglar was apprehended after shooting a police officer but then disappeared without ever being prosecuted. In the meantime, the wounded officer committed suicide. Forty years later, the officer’s son is convinced there’s been a cover-up that allowed his father’s attacker to go free. Readers might also enjoy Death of a Domestic Diva: a Toadfern mystery by Sharon Short or Code for Murder: a Stacy Tavitt mystery by Eliot Parker.