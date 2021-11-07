Dinner is all rolled up

When the weather starts to warm, people are inspired to once again venture outdoors and spend more time away from home. People can benefit from having quick and easy dinner recipes at the ready so that hours are not spent in the kitchen after a day of fun in the fresh air.

With mere minutes of preparation and about 15 minutes cooking time, this recipe for “Chicken, ham, and Swiss roulades” from “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple makes a simple weeknight meal that is tasty, too.

Chicken, ham, and Swiss roulades

Serves 4

8 small chicken cutlets (about 1 1/2 pounds total)

8 thin slices cooked ham

8 thin slices Swiss cheese

4 tablespoons olive oil

6 cups mixed greens

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1/4 cup whole-grain mustard

Heat oven to 400 F. Season the chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1Ú4 teaspoon pepper. Roll up each cutlet with 1 slice of the ham and 1 slice of the Swiss cheese. Skewer the roulades closed with toothpicks.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the roulades and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the skillet to an oven and roast the roulades until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss the greens and tomatoes with the vinegar, the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Serve with the roulades and mustard.

