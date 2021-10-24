Portsmouth Public Library Book Reccomendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

The Babysitter: My Summer with a Serial Killer by Liza Rodman is a chilling true story and has been named the #1 Best True Crime Book of the Year 2021 by Marie Claire. The author tells her story of growing up in Cape Cod during the 1960’s with her mother and sister. Her mother worked at a motel during the day and danced in the bars at night, so the handsome handyman at the motel conveniently also became her babysitter. He would take Liza and her sister on adventures in his truck, by them popsicles, and even let them visit his “secret garden”. He seemed like a great guy to everyone who encountered him…but as it turns out he was hiding a big secret; he was a serial killer. Tony Costa killed numerous women and even buried some of his victims in his “secret garden”. It wasn’t until decades later Liza would make the connection, and be forced to reconcile her fond memories of her babysitter with the truth of a monster. Readers might also enjoy If You Tell by Gregg Olsen or I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara.

Lost Mountain Pass by Larry D. Sweazy – Volume 1 in the Trusty Dawson western series takes place in Kosoma, Indian Territory. The outlaw Darby brothers have been sentenced to hang until dead. Witnessing the execution are Amelia Darby, sister of the condemned men, as well as U.S. Deputy Marshal Sam “Trusty” Dawson and Judge Gordon Hadesworth. After justice is served, Trusty hits the trail, escorting the judge—and begrudgingly, Amelia—back to Oklahoma. Ambushed en route, the judge is murdered and Amelia vanishes, leaving Trusty to believe she led them into a trap for revenge. To find Amelia, Trusty will have to put his faith in Father Michael Darby, a fourth brother who gave up his criminal ways to take up the cloth and collar. Unwilling to let his sister continue to fall to the wicked evil that claimed the rest of his family, Michael joins the hunt for Amelia. But as their journey turns deadlier by the day, Trusty starts to doubt that Michael is truly on the righteous path… Readers might also enjoy Robert B. Parker’s Buckskin by Robert Knott or Courting Misfortune by Regina Jennings.

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes, introduces us to the resourceful teenage Avery Grambs and her world that’s been flipped upside down. Just like any other teenager, Avery dreams of graduating high school and getting a college scholarship; everything changes when billionaire Tobias Hawthorne passes away and leaves his fortune to her. To claim this fortune, Avery has to move to the Hawthorne estate and uncover what secrets lie within. Readers might also enjoy Truly, Devious by Maureen Johnson or Happily and Madly by Alexis Bass.

These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall – This thriller follows Mickie Lambert in her business of creating digital scrapbooks for clients as a way to preserve their memories, and Mickie is especially enjoying her newest client’s curio shop treasures. When the client suddenly dies by suicide, Mickie continues on scrapbooking the treasures, until she begins receiving threatening messages to leave the treasures alone. Readers might also enjoy The second life of Mirielle West by Amanda Skenandore or The Perfect Ruin by Shanora Williams.

Buckeye Legends: Folktales and Lore from Ohio by Michael Jay Katz is a collection of various legends from all over the state of Ohio. Readers will learn about Harmann Blennerhassett who was arrested for treason with Aaron Burr, Joes Coppering, last of the Shawnee Indians in the state, and more! Katz retells these stories with homespun charm, and readers will need to discover for themselves which parts hold historical truths and what is simply credited to oral folklore. Readers may also enjoy Lost Ohio by Randy McNutt or Cuyahoga by Pete Beatty.