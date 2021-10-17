Portsmouth Public Library Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

I Know What I Saw is a collection of countless eyewitness stories of strange phenomena compiled by Linda S. Godfrey, one of the country’s leading authorities on modern-day monsters. In this collection, read as people describe their experiences with werewolves, goatmen, Bigfoot, and more. So whether or not you are enthusiast of the other-worldly or just a casual observer, these stories are likely to fascinate many! Readers may also enjoy Monsters in America by W. Scott Poole or Too Good to Be True by Jan Harold Brunvand.

The Inn on Sweetbriar Lane by Jeannie Chin – In volume 1 of the Blue Cedar Falls romance series June Wu always has it all together—only now, she’s in over her head. Her family’s inn desperately needs guests, her mother’s medical debts are piling up, and the surly, if sexy, stranger next door is driving away the customers she has left! When he asks for June’s help, though, she can’t say no. After all, his new bar could be just what the upcoming Pumpkin Festival needs to bring in more tourists. But with the fierce attraction between them, will working together be playing with fire? Readers might also enjoy The Restaurant by Pamela M. Kelley or Wine and Punishment by Sarah Fox.

The Outsiders, a classic by S. E. Hinton, takes us into the world of Ponyboy, a young teenager who lives with his two brothers. Ponyboy is a greaser, a term for someone who lives outside social norms, who have to look out for themselves, and they are opposed by the socs, people who have money and power. Ponyboy doesn’t like socs, and socs don’t like Ponyboy and his greaser friends. Everything changes when one of his friends murders a soc, and Ponyboy’s worldview shifts as he comes to terms with the fact that the world is not so divided. Readers might also enjoy The Chocolate War by Robert Cormier or Kids of Appetite by David Arnold.

Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam explores the complexities of parenthood, race, and class when a married couple along with their teenage son and daughter rent a quiet vacation home on Long Island away from noisy NYC. But a late-night knock on the door destroys the quiet when the owners of the vacation home arrive in a panic with news that a sudden blackout has swept NYC and has now left Long Island with no internet or cell phone service, but is this true? Readers might also enjoy Friends Like These by Kimberly McCreight or In my dreams I hold a knife by Ashley Winstead.

Murder & Mayhem in Norton, Ohio by Lisa Ann Merrick – The small community on the edge of Akron has a long history of bloody deeds, tragic accidents, and disasters such as bombs, train wrecks, plane crashes and fires, but nothing more tragic than the damage done by serial killers Robert Buell and Edward Wayne Edwards. Readers also might enjoy The Moonlight Mill Murders of Steubenville, Ohio by Susan Guy or A murder in Amish Ohio by David Meyers