Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The End of Men by Christina Sweeney-Baird – It’s the year 2025 and a mysterious virus has broken out in Scotland—a lethal illness that seems to affect only men. When Dr. Amanda MacLean reports this phenomenon, she is dismissed as hysterical, and by the time her warning is heeded it’s already too late and the virus becomes a global pandemic; and the world becomes a woman’s world. Readers might also enjoy Appleseed by Matt Bell or The End of October by Lawrence Wright.

Cheers to the Duke by Sally Mackenzie – In Volume 3 in the Widow’s Brew regency romance series, Josephine Smyth-Waters is the founder of the Benevolent Home for Unfortunate Women and their Children. She is determined to be there for the women who need her. But when she receives the invitation to the christening party of the Earl of Darrow’s baby, it’s a temptation almost too strong to resist. Not only will Jo see her friends and former partners Pen and Caro again, she’ll finally meet the Home’s generous benefactor. Jo has been writing to Edward Russell, Duke of Grainger, for months, eagerly anticipating his charming missives. But she never expects the duke’s looks to be as dashing as his words. It’s enough to make the lovely widow a little reckless… Readers might also enjoy To Love and to Loath by Martha Waters or A Captain for Caroline Gray by Julie Wright.

Ashfall Legacy by Pittacus Lore – Sydney Chambers, a teenage half-alien boy, has been running from the government with his mother for as long as he can remember. He yearns to learn more about his father, who’s been assumed to be dead for a long time. When his uncle finally tracks him down, Sydney departs from Earth to enroll in school on his alien half’s home planet to help in his search to learn about his father, but finds more than he bargains for. Readers might also enjoy The Darkest Minds by Alexandra Bracken or The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

The Third Rainbow Girl: the long life of a double murder in Appalachia by Emma Eisenburg – This true story that reads like a novel takes readers on the 1980 journey of two young women, Vicki Durian, 26, and Nancy Santomero, 19, who were hitchhiking to a festival known as the Rainbow Gathering, but they never arrived and instead were found dead in a clearing in rural West Virginia. In 1993, a local farmer was convicted of their murders only to be released when serial killer and diagnosed schizophrenic Joseph Paul Franklin confessed. As time passed, the truth seemed to slip away… Readers might also enjoy The Quiet Zone by Stephen Kurczy