Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Last Seen Alone by Laura Griffin – In this mystery novel up-and-coming attorney Leigh Larson fights for victims of sexual extortion, harassment, and online abuse. She is not afraid to go after the sleaziest targets to get payback for her clients. Leigh is laser-focused on her career until a seemingly routine case and a determined cop turn her world upside down. Austin homicide detective Brandon Reynolds is no stranger to midnight callouts. But when he gets summoned to an abandoned car on a desolate road, he quickly realizes he’s dealing with an unusual crime scene. A pool of blood in the nearby woods suggests a brutal homicide. But where is the victim? The vehicle is registered to twenty-six-year-old Vanessa Adams. Searching the car, all Brandon finds is a smear of blood and a business card for Leigh Larson, attorney-at-law. Faced with bewildering evidence and shocking twists, Leigh and Brandon must work against the clock to chase down a ruthless criminal who is out for vengeance. Readers might also enjoy Dangerous Illusions by Irene Hannon or Burn You Twice by Mary

Burton In Every Mirror She’s Black by Lola Akinmade Akerstrom – This debut novel is reviewed as a wise and complicated exploration of the lives of three Black women in America and Sweden that highlights their struggles in a society that ignores their worth. Readers might also enjoy An American Marriage by Tayari Jones and The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas.

Bruised by Tanya Boteju – Bruises are pretty painful to most people, but to Daya Wijesinghe, they help her deal with her grief after losing both of her parents in a car crash that she survived. In her search to find new ways to harm herself, Daya starts taking part in Roller Derby, a rough sport sure to give her some new bruises. When she officially joins a team, Daya starts learning more about herself, and her teammates help her to grow as a person. Readers might also enjoy We Are Okay by Nina LaCour or Not My Problem by Ciara Smyth.

Rocket Boys by Homer Hickman – October can’t be allowed to pass by without mention of Homer Hickam’s book, Rocket Boys, that inspired the famous movie October Sky, the true story of Hickam, Jr. as a high school student in rural West Virginia who seemed destined to repeat his father’s harsh life in the coal mines until he turned his attention to the skies. Readers also might enjoy Kin: A Memoir by Shawna Rodenberg or The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, a novel by Kim Richardson.