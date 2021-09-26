Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Dustborn by Erin Bowman – Delta is a teenage girl living in a post-apocalyptic world. She has a coded map branded on her back that people would do anything to get their hands on to reach the Verdant, a rumored last oasis in a desert world. The General kidnaps her family to do just that, and so Delta must set out to rescue them, as well as unravel the mystery of what the Verdant really is. Readers might also enjoy Legend by Marie Lu or Hunter by Mercedes Lackey.

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – This new book is arriving just in time for the cool fall season, but this noir-ish story set in Australia is no cozy read. The Delaney’s are a close family, except sometimes they want to murder each other. The dilemma for the four grown Delaney siblings is that their mother has gone missing and their father is the most likely suspect. Since their parents have been married for 50 years, the hope is that their mother just needs a break, though for how long? Readers might also enjoy The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave or Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian.

I Kissed a Girl by Jennet Alexander – Meet Lilah, a young actress working in a horror movie who dreams of climbing out of B-list stardom, who meets Noa Birnbaum, a brilliant makeup artist. Together they can take the world by storm…but can their connection forged over long hours in the makeup chair ever hope to survive the glare of the spotlight? Readers might also enjoy Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur or Out of Character by Annabeth Albert.

Portsmouth: Collected Saturdays by Ken Ashton – Collected Saturdays is a volume of images that portrays how the hardship of economics and other events have affected the city. Ashton’s work explores how the influence of urban landscape affects our thoughts, actions, and imagination.