Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendation

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Magic is Dead by Ian Frisch – Ian Frisch was a journalist looking for his next big story when he entered the world of the52’s. the52’s is a mysterious group that includes some of the world’s most famous magicians whose mantra is Magic is Dead. By becoming an unlikely member, Frisch takes a journey into the secret history of the world of magic and becomes a performer while entering a brotherhood he never knew he was missing in his life. Readers might also enjoy: The Secret Life of Houdini by William Kalush or The Secret Life of Sigfried and Roy: How the Tiger Kings Tamed Las Vegas.

Velvet was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia – In 1970s Mexico City, Maite is a secretary who lives for one thing: the latest issue of Secret Romance where she escapes into stories of passion and danger. Her next-door neighbor, Lenora, a young art student, appears to live the life of intrigue and romance that Maite envies. When Leonora disappears under suspicious circumstances, Maite finds herself searching for the missing woman, only to fall into Leonora’s secret life, and more danger than Maite could imagine. Readers might also enjoy: The son of Mr. Suleman by Eric Jerome Dickey

Fadeaway by E. B. Vickers – A mystery about young basketball star Jake Foster and his sudden disappearance after one of the biggest moments in his life: leading his team to victory in the state title match. As told from the points of view of a few important people in his life with their own pieces of Jake’s many secrets, both the police within the story and the reader try to figure out what exactly happened to Jake Foster. Readers might also enjoy: The Impossible Knife of Memory by Laurie Halse Anderson and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson.

Deadly Summer Nights by Vicki Delany –Volume 1 in the Catskill Summer Resort cozy mystery series is set in a 1950s Catskill Mountains resort. Elizabeth Grady was left with nothing but a Catskills hotel that she inherits unexpectedly. Elizabeth gives up her bookkeeping job in New York City to help her Aunt make a go of Haggerman’s Catskills Resort. After all, it’s the heyday of the Borsht Belt, when New Yorkers flock to the Catskills’ high-end resorts and inexpensive bungalow colonies to escape the summer heat. Working endless hours during the busy summer season, Elizabeth finally has hopes of turning a profit, but they’re dashed when a guest is murdered and rumors of communist plots abound. The local police chief, discovering that the murdered guest’s cabin is filled with papers and maps, leaps to the conclusion he’s a communist spy and calls the FBI. The dead man’s next of kin, New York Times reporter Jim Westenham, insists that his Uncle Harold was a harmless retired professor writing a novel; he teams up with Elizabeth to investigate a crime the local police are putting on the back burner. Elizabeth must deal with whiny guests, clumsy staff, and nasty rumors spread by the competition while they attempt to solve the murder. Readers may also enjoy: Death in Focus by Anne Perry or Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia

Readers who enjoy Ohio history might enjoy The Pioneers : the heroic story of the settlers who brought the American ideal west by best-selling author David McCullough, who in this book tells the story of the settlers who began America’s migration west, overcoming almost-unimaginable hardships to build in the Ohio wilderness.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Book.jpg