Serve up a slice of sweet flavor

Pie is delicious any time of year, but especially when seasonal fruits are included in the recipe. When the weather warms up, mouthwatering blueberries are in season, making this an ideal time to enjoy some blueberry pie. According to Peggy Brusseau, author of “The Contented Vegan” (Head of Zeus), fresh blueberries help to make a memorable pie, especially when paired with apple, which brings sweetness and a contrast in texture.

Home chefs can use Brusseau’s recipe for “Blueberry Apple Pie” to create their own delicious dessert. This recipe is designed for those who adhere to a vegan diet, but bakers can substitute a traditional pie crust if desired.

Blueberry Apple Pie

Makes 1 large pie

1 quantity Vegan Shortcrust Pastry (see below)

2 medium apples

2 1/4 pounds fresh blueberries

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

(Alternative: Use 1 tablespoon oat bran instead of the flour)

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line an 11 1/4 inch pie dish with half of the pastry, and prepare the top crust.

Peel, core and slice the apples. Spread the apple slices over the bottom of the pastry base. Tip the blueberries into the pie dish, and spread evenly to cover the apples.

Mix together the sugar and flour in a small bowl, and sprinkle the mixture evenly over the berries.

Position the prepared top crust over the pie, seal together the edges of the pastry and pierce the top crust with a fork or knife.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until the pastry is golden and crisp.

Cool and serve.

Vegan Shortcrust Pastry

Makes top and bottom pie crust

1 cup all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting

2 3/4 ounces coconut oil

1/3 cup fine cornmeal

Measure the flour into a large bowl. Add the coconut oil and “cut” it into the flour, using a fork or table knife, to create an even texture throughout. Add the cornmeal, working it in the same way to create an even texture.

Add 1/2 cup ice cold water, and quickly work it into the dough with your fingertips. Shape the dough into a ball, cover the bowl and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, and up to 24 hours.

Remove the pastry from the refrigerator 20 to 30 minutes before use, and bring to room temperature. Lightly flour your work surface and a rolling pin. Keep a little extra flour to one side, to use as needed.

Divide the dough in two, and knead one portion on the work surface to ensure an even consistency. Roll out the pastry into a round or rectangle, as required, to a thickness of 1Ú4 inch.

Lift the pastry into the pie dish and press into place, trimming off any excess. Roll the remaining pastry in the same way, to make the top crust, or to line a second pie dish.

