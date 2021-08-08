Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Under the Magnolias by T. I. Lowe – Austin Foster is just a young teenager when her mother dies while giving birth to twins. Austin tries her very best to hold her six siblings together, while also trying to keep her daddy from giving in to the darkness trying to overtake him. Austin works hard trying to keep the family’s tobacco farm going, and she also finds help through the citizens of Magnolia, but it’s almost impossible to hide the truth of what is going on at Nolia Farms. Things seem to be going as smooth as they possibly can when Austin’s father makes a choice that will reveal family secrets and lead to a public reckoning. Readers may also enjoy: The Sweet Taste of Muscadines by Pamela Terry or Family Tree by Susan Wiggs.

The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline – Set in early 19th century London: seduced by her employer’s son, Evangeline, a naïve young governess, is discharged when her pregnancy is discovered and sent to the notorious Newgate Prison. After months in the overcrowded jail, she learns she is sentenced to a penal colony in Australia. Though uncertain of what awaits, Evangeline knows one thing: the child she carries will be born on the months-long voyage to this distant land, but how? Readers might also enjoy: The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel or The Lieutenant by Kate Grenville.

Death in Castle Dark by Veronica Bond – In volume 1 of the Dinner and a Movie Mystery series actress Nora Blake is part of the Castle Dark acting troupe. After the death of one of her cast mates, Nora must figure out which one of her fellow actors has taken the role of a murderous villain too seriously. Readers may also enjoy: Untimely Death by Elizabeth Duncan or Poppy Harmon and the Pillow Talk Killer by Lee Hollis.

Soaring to New Heights: Poetry to Take You to Another Level by Portia Williams – Portia Williams is a local author, poet, singer, and inspirational speaker. The poems in this volume reflect her inspired insight and capture the imagination of the heart through themes such as motivational poems; humanitarian/societal concerns; African American History/concerns; spiritual poems; diverse issues; and love poems. Williams’ book is available in the library’s Ohio Room collection located inside the Local History Department at the Portsmouth Library. If you haven’t yet visited the Local History Department, please make time to do so as it is one of Scioto County’s hidden gems.

