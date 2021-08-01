Pet of the week: Ellie

The pet of the week this week is Ellie. Ellie is one of the many dogs that have filled the Scioto County Dog Shelter up to capacity.

Ellie is a 5-years-old hound dog. She is sweet and is very laid back, but she likes to play.

If you are interested in Ellie or any other animal that is at the shelter, you can go to the Scioto County Dog Shelter Facebook page or call 740-353-8802.

* We will be featuring some of the sweet pets at the Shelter as much as we possibly can, check out some more of them on the Scioto County Dog Shelter Facebook page.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Ellie one of the special dogs at the Scioto County Dog Shelter. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Ellie.jpg This week’s Pet of the Week is Ellie one of the special dogs at the Scioto County Dog Shelter. Courtesy Photo

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved