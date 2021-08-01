Fall flavors shine in a chewy cookie

Fall is a season of cooler temperatures and changing leaves, and it also marks the return of autumn flavor profiles. Root vegetables, roasts and heartier fare are prime cooking ingredients this time of year. In terms of baking, treats spiced with ginger and cinnamon are in demand each fall.

Carrot cake and oatmeal cookies are familiar favorites this time of year. In this recipe for “Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookies” from “Live Well Bake Cookies” (Quarto Group) by Danielle Rye, delicious spiced carrot cake is transformed into a soft and chewy cookie.

Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookies

Makes 22 cookies

1 cup all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3/4 cup lightly packed freshly grated carrots

1/3 cup raisins

1/3 cup chopped walnuts

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and ground ginger until well combined. Stir in the old-fashioned rolled oats and set aside.

3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large mixing bowl using a handheld mixer, beat the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar together for 1 to 2 minutes, or until well combined.

4. Mix in the egg and vanilla extract until fully combined, making sure to stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.

5. Mix in the dry ingredients until just combined, then fold in the grated carrots, raisins and chopped walnuts until fully incorporated.

6. Using a 11Ú2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop the cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, making sure to leave a little room between each one. Gently press each ball of cookie dough down to slightly flatten it.

7. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the tops of the cookies are set and the edges are lightly browned. Remove from the oven, and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 5 to 10 minutes, then carefully transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

8. Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

