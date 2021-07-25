Pet of the week: Bebe

The pet of the week this week is Bebe. One of the many dogs that have filled the Scioto County Dog Shelter up to capacity.

Who says bald isn’t beautiful? Miss Bebe is finally getting her fur back. I believe I see some popping out on her back end. This girl gets a bath twice a week in medicated shampoo. She came in with a bacteria infection on her skin. Her whole tiny body looked like stone.

Bebe came here in April and she is six years old. She is good with kids. To say she is a pound favorite is an understatement, because we love her and hopefully she can find a family that loves her even more.

If you are interested in Bebe or any other animal that is at the shelter, you can go to the Scioto County Dog Shelter Facebook page or call 740-353-8802.

* We will be featuring some of the sweet pets at the Shelter as much as we possibly can, check out some more of them on the Scioto County Dog Shelter Facebook page.

