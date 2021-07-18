Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky – Kate Reese is a single mother on the run. In the middle of the night, she and her son Christopher run from an abuse relationship and relocate to Mill Grove, Pennsylvania. Things seems to finally be going well for them…until Christopher goes missing. He was gone without a traces for six days, and then he emerges from the woods claiming to hear a voice only he can hear and with a mission only he can complete. He must build a treehouse in the woods by Christmas, or something will happen to everyone in town. Readers may also enjoy Home Before Dark by Riley Sager or The Boy Who Drew Monsters by Keith Donohue.

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston – August is a lost and confused 23-year-old who moves to New York City because she’s lonely and cynical, and wants to be in a lonely and cynical city, as she sees it. But despite her cynicism, August quickly finds new friends, and maybe a potential romantic in Jane. Readers might also enjoy Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers or The Dating Plan by Sara Desai.

The Night She Disappeared by Kevin O’Brien – When her married lover’s wife, Courtney, who has a dark side, mysteriously vanishes, Seattle TV reporter Anna Malone wonders if Courtney is truly missing when she, after a series of disturbances, is forced to play a twisted game unfolding around her. Readers may also enjoy He’s Gone by Deb Caletti or Hurting Distance by Sophie Hannah

For those readers who enjoy rural poetry and short stories, the library owns a collection of titles by Jesse Stuart, who was an American writer, school teacher, and school administrator. Stuart, often referred to as Kentucky’s chronicler-poet, has also penned several novels, with The Thread that Runs So True (1949) considered a classic of American education.

