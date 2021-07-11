Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

What I Like About You by Marisa Kanter – Halle Levitt enjoys many things about her life online, but she especially enjoys her friendship with a boy named Nash. He is a very talented graphic novelist who loves to talk about books, and it seems like they can easily talk about anything…except for who Halle really is in real life. Online Halle is known as Kels, the cool, confident creator of One True Pastry. When Halle moves to her Gramp’s small town her senior year, she gets the shock of a lifetime when she starts running into Nash everywhere! Will Halle tell Nash who she really is at the risk of losing her online relationship with him? Readers may also enjoy Perfect on Paper by S. Gonzalez or Happy Messy Scary Love by Leah Konen.

Just in time for the Olympic season, Mallory Weggemann’s Limitless: the power of hope and resilience to overcome circumstance is about overcoming adversity. Weggemann, a Paralympic gold-medalist, world champion swimmer, was left paralyzed after a routine medical procedure in 2008. Less than two years later, she had broken eight world records and by the 2012 Paralympic Games held fifteen world records and thirty-four American records. Two years later a devastating fall severely damaged her left arm, Mallory refused to give up and endured two reconstructive surgeries and extended rehab on her way to winning two golds and a silver at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships. And perhaps most significantly, she found confidence, independence, and persevering love as she walked down the aisle on her wedding day. Readers may also enjoy Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life—-and Can Save Yours by Michelle Williams.

Pint of No Return by Dana Mentink (V1 Shake Shop): After her divorce from her embezzler husband, Trinidad Jones is finally ready for a fresh start. So when she’s left one of her ex’s businesses in Upper Sprocket, Oregon, she decides to pack up her dog, cash in her settlement, and open her dream business: the Shimmy and Shake Shop, introducing the world to her monster milkshakes. Trinidad’s life seems to be churning along smoothly, until she discovers her neighbor, the Popcorn King, head down in his giant popcorn kettle. Readers may also enjoy Tea & Treachery by Vicki Delaney or Curses, Boiled Again! by Shari Randall.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, author Abby Collette sets her mystery series in an ice cream shop located in picturesque Chagrin Falls. In book 2, Game of Cones, a big city developer comes to the Falls intent on building a sprawling mall, until a killer with a frozen heart takes him out. Fans of Ohio tales might also enjoy Lemon Drop Dead: An Amish Candy Shop Mystery by Amanda Flower, or The Sacrifice of Lester Yates : a novel of a serial killer by Robin Yocum, an award-winning former crime reporter with the Columbus Dispatch