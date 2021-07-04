Pet of the week: Thor

The pet of the week this week is Thor, one of the many dogs that has filled the Scioto County Dog Shelter up to capacity.

Thor is a Pit mix boy who is very energetic and he is 2 years old. He’s very friendly with the other dogs there at the shelter. He needs a family of his own. He’s been at the shelter for 2 months now. If you are looking for a dog, the Scioto County Dog Shelter has many to choose from and you will be doing a kind thing to give these special dogs their forever home.

If you are interested in Thor or any other animal that is at the shelter, you can go to the Scioto County Dog Shelter Facebook page or call 740-353-8802.

* We will be featuring some of the sweet pets at the Shelter as much as we possibly can, check out some more of them on the Facebook page.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

