Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Summer darlings by Brooke Lea Foster: Arriving just in time for the Portsmouth Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading program, this novel set in the summer days of 1960s Martha Vineyard tells the tale of a college student with no money, Heddy, who falls in love and is forced to reckon with the dark side of privilege. Heddy quickly learns that while the right last name may guarantee privilege, it rarely equals happiness. Readers might also enjoy: That Summer: a novel by Jennifer Weiner, or The Summer of Lost and Found: a novel by Mary Alice Monroe.

Heartless by Gena Showalter (V1 Heartless): Kaysar, fae King of Midnight, can drive anyone to madness with his song. A ruthless warrior, he lives to force his enemies to their knees. He will stop at nothing to succeed—even abducting and seducing his foe’s beloved bride to ensure his own child one day sits on the male’s throne. Except, his prize escapes to the mortal realm before the first kiss, her heart transplanted into a human beauty with dangerous secrets. Cookie Bardot is a professional gamer girl great at trash-talking, bad at peopling. After a long-awaited surgery, she begins to morph into a powerful fae princess. Catapulted into a strange land ruled by a cruel but seductive villain, she must battle flesh-and-blood monsters and navigate royal intrigues. But the true danger is Kaysar, whose every wicked touch tempts her beyond reason. Should she run or descend into the darkness with him? Readers might also enjoy: Burning Alive by Shannon K. Butcher or The Blacksmith Queen by G.A. Aiken.

Abandoned Ohio: Ghost Towns, Cemeteries, Schools, and More written by Glen Morris of the Ohio Ghost Town Exploration Company, which explores and promotes the preservation of Ohio’s ghost towns and historic locations. Morris says that since Ohio is packed with history dating back to the Revolutionary War days and was instrumental in turning the United States into what it is today, his goal is to take road trips and then bring those stories to life through his book. Readers might also enjoy: Ghosts of Harvard written by Francesca Scottoline Serritella.

