Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Rom-Com Beach Read by Emily Henry is a recent and instant NYT bestseller about two authors who are polar opposites: Augustus is an acclaimed author of literary fiction while January writes bestselling romance. While she writes of happily ever afters, he kills off his characters. When they end up renting neighboring beach houses for the summer, they decide to help each other out with the dreaded writers’ block. You might also enjoy Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston or Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner: Jo.

Called into Action by Paris Wynters: Penelope Ramos has dreamed of being a K-9 search-and-rescue handler since she was a little girl. Armed with a quick mind and her German shepherd, she is determined to get her certification. She isn’t expecting the gruff, unreadable park ranger, Jay Gosling, assigned to evaluate her skills. It’s clear to him that neither Penelope nor her canine has what it takes but his boss thinks otherwise. Jay has half a mind to escort them both right out of town. But when a young boy goes missing, he doesn’t have that luxury and they must work side by side to find the missing child—before it’s too late. Readers may also like Run to Ground by Katie Ruggles or Breaking Creed by Alex Kava.

Things that Grow by Meredith Goldstein. When Lori’s Grandmother Sheryl passed away, Lori’s life as she knew it was completely shattered. Lori is determined to honor her grandmother’s last request, which is to scatter her ashes next to things that grow. Along with her uncle and best friend, she sets out on a road trip, learning about life and love along the way. Readers may also enjoy: No One Here is Lonely by Sarah Everett or The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han.

Scioto County’s War with Spain: Local author John McHenry recently published a NF book entitled Scioto County’s War with Spain that tells the story of the men of Company H, 14th, Ohio Volunteer Infantry who left Portsmouth for Columbus before later arriving in Puerto Rico after stops in Chattanooga and Newport News, Virginia. John collaborates with the PPL in order to digitally preserve the memories of local veterans, so please visit the library’s website at www.yourppl.org to view these interesting and heartfelt stories.

You might also enjoy the novel Remember Me by Mario Escobar based on the Spanish Civil War: In 1934 Madrid, though the Spanish Civil War has not yet begun, the streets of Madrid have become dangerous for thirteen-year-old Marco Alcalde and his younger sisters, Isabel and Ana. When Marco’s parents align themselves against General Franco and his fascist regime, they have no inkling that their ideals will endanger them and everyone they love — nor do they predict the violence that is to come.