Pet of the week: Jackson

The pet of the week this week is Jackson. He is a 4-year-old Golden Doodle owned by Ron and Shawna Ward of Lucasville. Jackson was obtained at a local breeder here in Scioto Co. who specializes in golden doodles.

Jackson is one of a kind, he believes himself to be human and as pictured believes himself to own any and all things at the Ward home. Jackson is living his best life along with his two sisters Stella and Maggie who are also golden doodles.

Jackson is never out of the sight of his mom, a true momma’s boy, unless of course, he spots a squirrel (they are really birds but we don’t tell him that) and then it’s all about those pesky squirrels not landing in his yard.

When Jackson isn’t on squirrel patrol he enjoys the summers, swimming in “his” pool (the family pool, but he believes it to be his) and dreaming of BBQ that somehow he manages to always get…hmmmm.

He is definitely a kind and gentle soul that loves showing affection through hugs and barking, “ I love you” at least that is what mom thinks he is saying. Anyone who shows up at the house they are obviously there to see him and he greets them with a wagging tail and of course a hug, if allowed.

We are blessed to have a companion like Jackson ! he is the embodiment of “ Man’s Best Friend”…. I should Mom’s Best Friend !! lol…

This week's Pet of the Week is the adorable Jackson.

