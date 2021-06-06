Portsmouth Public library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno Garcia: After receiving a frantic letter from her newlywed cousin begging for someone to save her from her menacing yet alluring new husband, Noemí Taboada travels to a distant house in the Mexican countryside to help her cousin. Noemí is an unlikely rescuer: she’s glamorous and dresses in chic gowns with perfect red lipstick that are more suited for cocktail parties than amateur sleuthing. But she’s also tough, smart, and brave—and she needs to be once the dark knowledge reveals itself. You might also like the novel Home Before Dark by Riley Sager or Wylding Hall by Elizabeth Hand.

Death in Bloom by Jess Dylan: In book one, of the Death in Bloom series, Sierra Ravenswood is the new part-time employee of the Flower House flower shop in Aerieville, Tennessee. After her dream of making it as a singer in Nashville crashed and burned, she’s grateful to have found a soft place to land in her hometown. But things take a decidedly negative turn when a customer drops dead in the middle of her new bouquet-arranging workshop at the store. When it’s discovered he was poisoned at the event, everyone at the workshop, including Sierra, is on the suspect list. To make matters worse, her boss has gone AWOL and left the store to her, leaving Sierra in charge of both his store and his high-energy Corgi puppy. Readers may also like To Fetch a Felon by Jennifer Hawkins and A Whisker in the Dark by Leighann Dobbs.

The Silence by Susan Allott: It’s 1997 and Isla Green is awakened in the middle of the night by a phone call from her father in Sydney, Australia. Thirty years ago, the Greens’ neighbor Mandy went missing and was never found. Isla’s father was the last person to see her alive, and now he is the top suspect for her murder. Isla returns home in search of the truth, even though it may confirm her greatest fears. Readers might also like The Lost Man by Jane Harper or The Mother-In-Law by Sally Hepworth.

A Divine Wind written by local author Norman M. Jacobs is a new thriller set in the Middle East: When Israeli Army Lieutenant Doron ben Avrahim, a U.S. citizen with dual citizenship, travels to Israel to fight terrorists to avenge the death of his parents, he is captured in Iran, but then escapes when lighting strikes the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, something that’s never occurred before. The U.S. military debate: Who or what has directed this storm: Israel or God? Readers also might like Promised Land by Robert Whitlow or Victim 2117 by Jussi Adler-Olsen.