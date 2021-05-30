Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal: Lars Thorvald is left to raise his daughter, Eva, on his own after his wife leaves him. He is determined to share his love of food with his daughter and, as fate would have it, she one day becomes the celebrity chef behind a secretive pop-up supper club. This is a mother-daughter story about the nature of life, including all the ups and downs, and real recipes are included throughout. Readers might also enjoy Natalie Tan’s Book of Luck and Fortune by Roselle Lim or Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler.

Follow Your Heart by Brenda Jackson: In volume 4 of the Catalina Cove series, Victoria Madaris shows Roman Malone, a rising U.S. Senator, around her picturesque Catalina Cove at the encouragement of her matchmaking great-grandmother despite her mistrust of politicians. Readers may also like The Magnolia Sisters by Michelle Major or The Seaside Cafe by Rochelle Alers.

The Kitchen Front by Jennifer Ryan is a drama surrounding a fictional British Baking contest (think The Great British Baking Show) and it’s contestants: For a young WWII widow, entering a baking contest is a chance to pay off her husband’s debts and keep a roof over her children’s heads. For a kitchen maid, it’s a chance to find freedom. For a lady of the manor, it’s a chance to escape her wealthy husband’s increasingly hostile behavior. And for a trained chef, it’s a chance to challenge the men at the top of her profession. Readers might also like Goodnight, Beautiful: a novel by Dorothy Koomson or Because of Miss Bridgerton by Julia Quinn.

21 Down in Vegas by Steve Hayes: Local radio personality and sports fan Steve Hayes (author of Gene Bennett: my 58 years with the Cincinnati Reds) recently published a new book, 21 Down in Vegas: Magic in the Madness, that invites sports fans—or anyone who enjoys a good story—inside the lives of small town heroes in Portsmouth, Ohio. Readers might also like Life is a Hit; Don’t strike Out: The Al Oliver Story by Al Oliver, a seven-time All Star baseball player; a three time Silver Slugger Award winner; and winner of the 1982 National League Batting Title. Oliver’s autobiography covers his faith and determination on both on and off the diamond and discusses a life of overcoming hardships as a child to his eventual triumph of becoming a Major League Baseball player. Another local author, Dale Taylor, pitches in with Simpler times: baseball stories from a small town.