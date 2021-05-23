Pet of the week: Dixon

Dixon is a Garfield-like cat belonging to Megan Sessor. “One day about two and a half years ago, six kittens showed up on our porch, we tried to pet and take care of all of them, but only one would let us. Dixon was a tiny orange cat and he was so sneaky with everything, that is why I named him Dixon, to me it is like a spy name. Two and a half years later, he is a big cat full of love. Every day when I get home, he greets me and walks me to the door and sometimes he likes to get in the car, because I don’t get out fast enough to greet him. He is just the sweetest boy and I am so lucky he chose me!”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Dixon1.jpg

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved