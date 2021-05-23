Make this creamy salad a summer staple

Chicken drumsticks or angus beef burgers may be the stars of summertime grilling, but classic side dishes can enhance any meal.

Coleslaw completes the deli salads trifecta alongside macaroni salad and potato salad. Coleslaw is often served at summer picnics and barbecues, and it is at home on the side of sandwiches or even on top. Coleslaw can dress up reubens or even replace sauerkraut (another cabbage-based topping) on frankfurters. It’s convenient to pick up premade coleslaw at the deli counter, but it’s also easy to make at home. Whip up this recipe for “Classic Coleslaw,” courtesy of Hellmann’s¨ or Best Foods¨ Real Mayonnaise company.

Classic Coleslaw

Serves 6 to 8

1 cup Hellmann’s¨ or Best Foods¨ Real Mayonnaise

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup shredded carrot

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

Combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in cabbage, carrots and green pepper. Chill, if desired.

Tip: For an even quicker prep time, use bagged coleslaw mix instead of shredding the cabbage and carrots.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_PC217104.jpg