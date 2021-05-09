Pet of the week: Beau and Toby

“Beau and Toby are the beloved pets belonging to Dr. Jerod and Stacy Walker. These dogs are really photogenic and they seem quite the pair when it comes to being together. Beau is four and the little one, Toby is almost three and he is the bigger one. They are red toy poodles. Dr. Walker says, “Beau likes naps and playing with his toys and that Toby likes naps as well and loves eating treats.”

Hope you enjoy your limelight day in the Portsmouth Daily Times Beau and Toby!

Beau and Toby are adored by their owners the Walkers, they even get in the family photo. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Walker-Dogs.jpg Beau and Toby are adored by their owners the Walkers, they even get in the family photo. Courtesy Photos This photo of Beau and Toby was taken in February when Stacy said they were waiting on ‘snowpocalypse’ 2021. They look like they are waiting on something spectacular, don’t they? https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Walkers.jpg This photo of Beau and Toby was taken in February when Stacy said they were waiting on ‘snowpocalypse’ 2021. They look like they are waiting on something spectacular, don’t they? Courtesy Photos

