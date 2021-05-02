Pet of the week: Bella

This week’s Pet of the Week is Bella, Bella is seven years old and she is owned by the Parsley family in Minford. We wanted to share why this photo of Aiden and Bella is so special and it is also in hopes that no one else has to go through what this family did with Bella.

Bella, had been throwing up (brownish watery) for 2 days and wouldn’t eat at all. She would drink water, but wouldn’t even eat a bite of steak. Bella was the dog that ate everything and always acted starved! Her eyes look bloodshot. She has no energy. Erica Parsley called her local vet and they couldn’t see her for a week, if they had waited, she would have died. Luckily through Facebook friends, she found North Fork Animal Clinic in Chillicothe and they admitted her.

Parsley said, “She was diagnosed with diabetes (sugar was 686) and was in diabetic ketoacidosis. She also has pancreatitis, a UTI, and her kidneys were starting to shut down. She will need insulin shots 2x a day forever. We were heartbroken. She is the sweetest dog ever and we love her SO much.”

Parsley continued, “Bella is home from the hospital and is so happy about it! She is doing so much better. I spent yesterday making her healthy homemade meals for the next 2 weeks. She wouldn’t eat at the hospital but just ate for me. We love our Bella girl!”

Aiden slept on the dog bed with Bella for several days, even though he had his own bed and room. Kids and their pets are a special combination. Glad to see Bella is feeling better now.

Aiden and Bella sleeping on Bella’s new bed. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Aiden-pet-of-the-week1.jpg Aiden and Bella sleeping on Bella’s new bed. Submitted Photo

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved