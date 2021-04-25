Grilling chicken is an easy way to transform this versatile food into something even more delicious. Various cultures serve chicken in kebab form after grilling it over an open flame, and taste is a big reason this particular method of cooking chicken is so beloved.

While you might not expect to see kebabs on the menu at your favorite Italian restaurant, “spiedini” is Italian for “little skewers,” proving that Italian chefs recognize how delicious chicken can be when served in kebab form. In this recipe for “Spiedini of Chicken and Zucchini with Almond Salsa Verde” from “Cooking Light: Dinner’s Ready” (Oxmoor House) by The Cooking Light Editors, skewers are paired with a zesty salsa full of nuts, herbs and citrus, which makes for the perfect complement to the smoky grilled flavor.

Spiedini of Chicken and Zucchini with Almond Salsa Verde

Makes 6 servings

Salsa:

1 cup chopped flat parsley

2 tablespoons chopped almonds, toasted

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

3 tablespoons capers, chopped

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

Spiedini:

1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 small zucchini, cut into 1-inch slices (about 1 1/4 pounds)

Cooking spray

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Soak 12 (10-inch) wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning.

Bring the grill to medium-high heat

To prepare the salsa, combine the first 12 ingredients; set aside.

To prepare the spiedini, thread the chicken and zucchini alternately on each of the 12 skewers. Coat the spiedini with cooking spray; sprinkle evenly with 1Ú4 teaspoon salt and 1Ú8 teaspoon pepper. Place on a grill rack; grill 6 minutes or until done, turning once. Serve with salsa.

Tip: Prepare the salsa up to a day ahead, and assemble the skewers earlier in the day. Coat with the seasonings just before grilling.

By MetroCreative