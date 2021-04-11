Toss some shrimp on the barbie at your next party

The popularity of cooking-based television shows has led many people to look at food through a new lens. Experiencing food in new ways may involve trying certain types of cuisine for the first time or even preparing beloved foods in new ways. Shrimp lovers accustomed to shrimp cocktail or other popular shrimp dishes may find that few ways to prepare shrimp can be as flavorful as grilling.

Cooking meals over an open flame imparts a unique flavor to various foods, and shrimp is no exception. Grilled seafood can be a perfect light alternative to grilled meats, which can be filling, something many people prefer to avoid when the weather is especially warm. The following recipe for “Grilled Garlic Shrimp with a Fresh Heirloom Tomato Sauce” from Laurey Masterton’s “The Fresh Honey Cookbook” (Storey Publishing) provides a less filling but delicious alternative to more traditional backyard barbecue fare.

Grilled Garlic Shrimp

with a Fresh Heirloom Tomato Sauce

Serves 6

For the marinated shrimp

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

36 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

12 6-inch wooden skewers

For the tomato sauce

3 pounds assorted large heirloom tomatoes

1 small sweet onion, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon honey, preferably sourwood honey

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, cut into thin strips (chiffonade

is the formal name for this cut), plus more for garnish

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1. To marinate the shrimp, combine the olive oil, red wine vinegar and garlic in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Add the shrimp and allow to sit, covered, for 1 hour. Stir occasionally.

2. Prepare a medium fire in a charcoal or gas grill. Soak the skewers in water for at least 30 minutes to prevent them from burning.

3. To make the tomato sauce, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Place one or two tomatoes at a time into the boiling water. Watch them and, as you see the skin split, remove with a slotted spoon and place in a bowl of cool water. At this point, it will be very easy to slip off the skins.

4. Cut the peeled tomatoes into a small dice. Put the cut tomatoes into a large bowl. Add the onion, garlic, salt, pepper, and honey. Stir gently to combine.

5. Skewer the shrimp, 3 per skewer. Grill the skewered shrimp for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until they are pink. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt and a couple grinds of fresh pepper.

6. Just before serving, add the basil leaves to the tomato sauce. Taste and add more salt if necessary.

7. Ladle the tomato sauce onto a serving platter and arrange the skewers on top of the sauce. Garnish with more basil leaves and enjoy!

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_TF197084.jpg