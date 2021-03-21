Handy apps for busy families

Many people resolve to be more organized at the start of a new year, but any time of year is a good time to get more organized. Busy families often are pulled in many directions, so tools that make it easier to manage schedules, important documents and more can help people keep a clear head on hectic days.

Organization-based smartphone apps can help people keep pace. The following are some useful apps busy individuals may want to utilize.

– Cozi: Cozi is a website and mobile app designed with family organization in mind. It’s earned the distinction of being a three-time “Mom’s Choice Award” recipient. The Mom’s Choice Awards¨ (MCA) program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of items from more than 60 countries. Within the Cozi app, appointments and activity calendars are kept all in one place; school events and class schedules can be tracked; grocery lists can be managed and shared; and to-do lists can be shared as well.

– Any.do: For people who thrive in list-making, this app is an ideal fit. Users make daily checklists and break down bigger projects into smaller tasks.

– Paprika: This app is one of the many cooking idea and meal planners available. It enables users to cut recipes from blog posts and save them easily. Users can even create grocery lists within the app. That list can be shared with the family so anyone out doing the shopping can pick up items.

– Genius Scan: Keeping track of receipts, important documents and other paperwork can be challenging. Genius Scan is a smart scanner for a phone that makes it easy to quickly scan a document on the go and export files as multi-page PDFs or JPEGs.

– Keepy: Many parents keep a storage container of their children’s artwork. But storing years’ worth of school projects can take up valuable space. Keepy allows people to save childhood photos and artwork in an organized manner.

– Dropbox: Dropbox can be used for business, pleasure or generalized organization. It’s an easy way to store files large and small and share photos and videos with anyone, including those who do not have Dropbox accounts.

Staying organized is easier when utilizing the various applications available for computers, tablets and smartphones.

