Serves 4 to 6

1 pound elbow macaroni

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/2 cup chicken stock

3/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tablespoon hot sauce

1/2 tablespoon Creole mustard

1 1/4 cup Cheese Wiz

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 2-quart baking dish.

2. Boil the macaroni in a 2-quart saucepan filled with water, until it is al dente, or still has some snap when you bite it. Strain the pasta and rinse thoroughly with cold water. Set aside.

3. Combine the remaining ingredients, except for the shredded cheese, in a medium saucepan over medium heat. The mixture should be barely simmering. Whisk periodically. Cook for 7 to 10 minutes.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cheese sauce with the pasta and about one-third of the shredded cheese. Transfer to the baking dish, covering with the remaining shredded cheese, and bake covered for 10 minutes.

5. Uncover and bake for 15 minutes more, or until the top is golden brown.

Crusty Mac and Cheese is the perfect side dish for any meal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_TF182730.jpg Crusty Mac and Cheese is the perfect side dish for any meal.