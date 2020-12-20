Images of Santa Claus excite children across the globe each holiday season. Some such images appear on television, in stores or in the front yards of homes decked out for the holidays, while others are elicited through songs like “Up on the Housetop.” Hollywood legend Gene Autry’s mid-20th century version of “Up on the Housetop” might be the most widely recognized version of the song, but the tune actually dates back to 1864, making it the second oldest secular Christmas song (“Jingle Bells” was written in 1857).

“Up on the Housetop”

Up on the housetop reindeer paws, out jumps good old Santa Claus

Down through the chimney with lots of toys

All for the little ones, Christmas joys

Ho, ho ho! Who wouldn’t go? Ho, ho ho! Who wouldn’t go?

Up on the housetop, click, click, click

Down through the chimney with old Saint Nick

First comes the stocking of little Nell

Oh, dear Santa fill it well

Give her a dolly that laughs and cries

One that can open and shut her eyes

Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn’t go? Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn’t go?

Up on the housetop, click, click, click

Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick

Look in the stocking of little Bill

Oh, just see what a glorious fill

HereÕs a hammer and lots of tacks

Whistling ball and a whip that cracks

Ho, ho ho! Who wouldn’t go? Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn’t go?

Up on the housetop, click, click, click

Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick

Lyrics written by Benjamin Hanby

Lyrics courtesy of Lyrics.com

