Hello everyone. Most of you know me from my Thursday Columns. I’ve also been doing a food show the last few months. Starting this week I will have a new entry every Monday for you to try. I’m no professional chef but I do have a passion for cooking. Monday evenings on my cooking show YouTube channel and video will be uploaded cooking the meal you see here.

Instant Pot Chili

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs ground beef

1 lb of bacon

1 can of Kidney beans

1 can of Black beans

2 Tablespoons of Worcestershire

8 oz can tomato sauce

2 cans of diced tomatoes (I use ones mixed with jalapenos)

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

3/4 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Press sauté button and add beef and garlic. Cook until brown

2. Add chopped of bacon (I cooked earlier in Air Fryer)

3. Next add beans, tomatoes, and spices.

4. Seal lid, and push “pressure cooker” button.

5. Let cook on high for 30 minutes. (You can lower the temp and cook longer if you prefer.)

6. Release lid (watch for steam.)

7. Enjoy!

Notes: Add sour cream, cheese, hot sauce, etc to your taste for garnish.

By Andrew McManus Contributing Columnist