Fran’s Favorite Rolls

2 packages yeast

½ cup warm water

1 ½ cup scalded milk

½ cup butter or canola oil

½ cup honey

2 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

6-7 cups all purpose flour

1 stick soft butter for spreading

Dissolve yeast in warm water (105 degrees, not much hotter than your body temperature). Combine milk, butter or oil, honey, eggs and salt in large bowl. Add yeast mixture. Mix in flour, a little at first, until easy to handle.

Turn dough onto lightly floured surface and knead for 3 to 4 minutes. Place in greased bowl and turn greased side up. Cover and let rise until double, about 1 ½ to 2 hours. Punch down dough and divide into 4 balls.

To make crescent rolls: Roll each ball into 12 inch circle, about ¼ inch thick. Spread with soft butter. Cut into 12 wedges. Roll up, beginning with wide edge. Place rolls on greased baking sheet. (At this point you can cover rolls and put in the freezer if you want to bake them later.)

Let rolls rise about 30 minutes (or 3 hours if frozen). Heat oven to 350 degrees and bake 15 to 20 minutes. Brush with butter and serve.

