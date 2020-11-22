CCC Cabin at Shawnee State Park

In the 1930s, seven different camps of Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) enrollees operated within the bounds of the Shawnee State Forest. This cabin was originally located at CCC Camp Shawnee No. 1 on Pond Lick. In 2007, Shawnee State Park acquired the structure and moved it to its current location next to the Nature Center on State Route 125, where it serves as an interpretive center on the history of the park and forest.

CCC projects within the forest included the removal of deadened American Chestnut, which had succumbed to an Asian blight in the 1920s and early 1930s. Using this salvaged timber, the CCC built a number of log structures, such as this cabin, which is a perfect example of what some writers have called CCC “parkitecture,” the distinctive rustic construction style used in CCC park improvements across the nation.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_25541a7ed7cdf7bc6f10eb10281e4a70.jpg

Andrew Lee Feight, Ph.D., is a Professor of American History and Coordinator of the History and Appalachian Studies programs at Shawnee State University. As Director of the Shawnee Digital History Lab, he is the founding editor and developer of the Scioto Historical mobile app and website, a public history project that explores the history of Portsmouth, Ohio, and the surrounding Appalachian region. Visit sciotohistorical.org to continue your exploration of Portsmouth and Ohio’s Little Smokies.

