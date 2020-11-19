Bocook’s celebrate 70 years of marriage

PORTSMOUTH- Clifton and Marion Bocook of Portsmouth are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 19. A couple that met in high school, they married in 1950 after Clifton served in World War II where he stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day and earned two bronze stars.

Following his service, Clifton and Marion co-ran the former Montgomery Ward building on 6th Street for over a decade. They would later spend 22 years splitting their time at six-month stays at the Grand Canyon and in Portsmouth.

Now both in their nineties, the couple remains active at the Cornerstone Methodist Church and the Meals on Wheels program. The family is planning a small gathering on Thursday in celebration of the day.

Clifton and Marion have two sons, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.