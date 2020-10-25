Pumpkin & Peanut Butter Dog Treats

½ cup pumpkin

½ cup peanut butter

2 eggs

2 ½ cups whole wheat flour (can be part white flour)

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger (optional)

2 Tablespoon bacon grease or salmon oil (optional)

Mix together pumpkin, peanut butter and eggs. Add in flour, salt, cinnamon and ginger. Stir in the bacon grease or salmon oil (I did half each). Dough should be fairly stiff. Add some water if too stiff, or more flour if too soft. You can roll the dough out and cut with a dog biscuit cutter, or roll into logs about ½-inch thick and cut into pieces. I have a silicone dog biscuit mold that makes a dozen at a time that I like to use. Just press the pieces of dough into the mold. They release very easily after baking. Bake in a 300 degree oven for 30-40 minutes until hard. (Time depends on thickness.)