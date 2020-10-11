A look back at popular Halloween costumes

Lavish costumes are one of the hallmarks of Halloween. Some people plan their costumes months in advance, and each year inspiration comes from some of the popular memes, movies and conversations that have helped shape people’s lives.

New research from the National Retail Federation says social media has been the biggest influence on costume lists in recent years. Halloween purchases are increasingly inspired by celebrities, friends and neighbors and what these people are doing online. NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in 2019 that 35 percent of consumers surveyed indicated they turned to the internet for Halloween inspiration.

Those considering Halloween costumes for 2020 can take a look back at some of the popular costumes of the last few years, based on Google Trends search data.

2016

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles experienced a resurgence of popularity in recent years, and numerous people were searching up turtle-powered costumes in 2016.

2017

Popular television shows “Game of Thrones” and “Justice League” inspired many costumes in 2017. However, basic animal costumes like mice, horses, bears, deer, and dinosaurs also were in demand.

2018

Disney released the live-action film version of “Beauty and the Beast” in 2017, but it took another year for the movie to inspire Halloween costumes. Many Belles and Beasts were seen in neighborhoods across the country.

2019

Comic book characters reigned supreme in 2019. The popular “Avengers” comic book and movie franchise pushed superheroes to the forefront of costume wish-lists. Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, Captain America, and more were quite popular this year for kids and adults.

2020

It’s no understatement that 2020 has been an unusual year. Chances are that many pop culture moments will pave the way for Halloween costumes. COVID-19-themed costumes are likely to be seen, including costumes that pay homage to prominent immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci and other first-line medical heroes. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is another face people have seen a lot of in 2020, increasing the chances that he will make for a popular costume this year.

Thanks to the small-screen release of “Hamilton” on Disney Plus in the summer, Alexander Hamilton could be inspiration for theater and history lovers.

Kids and adults may also gear Halloween costumes around characters from a galaxy far away thanks to “The Mandalorian.” Baby Yoda anyone?

Halloween costume inspiration comes from all sources, and many can’t wait to don their costumes this October.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_TF20A368.jpg